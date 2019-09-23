Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Its Unum Group (UNM) Holding by $405,900; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Increased Stake

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 32,500 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 38.54% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 91,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 164,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98M, up from 73,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 684,324 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 13,300 shares to 25,663 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,090 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 315,876 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 17,993 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.08% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Bartlett And Co Ltd Company has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 392 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 1.63 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 531,773 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated owns 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 785 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 24,638 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 738,471 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc stated it has 99,269 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 874,076 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.23% or 238,993 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab has 624,892 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 10,655 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 2,780 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 15,484 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 61,635 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Quantum Cap Mngmt has 0.41% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5,120 shares. Investment Counsel has invested 0.15% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 19,451 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 8,667 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 17,194 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Addenda Cap owns 17,951 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 27 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 23,611 shares to 59,990 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 115,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,886 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

