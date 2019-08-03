Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed By $1.54 Million Its Timken Co (TKR) Position

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Timken Co (TKR) stake by 67.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 35,904 shares as Timken Co (TKR)’s stock declined 11.74%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 17,624 shares with $765,000 value, down from 53,528 last quarter. Timken Co now has $3.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 952,573 shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) stake by 289.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 13,600 shares as Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 18,300 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 4,700 last quarter. Biospecifics Technologies Co now has $412.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 48,832 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 73,200 shares to 371,600 valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 50,700 shares and now owns 116,300 shares. Ingevity Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny stated it has 51,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company reported 36,390 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 11,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 496 shares. Citigroup invested in 1,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 3,957 shares. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 119 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) or 46,114 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company holds 12,771 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp has 37,084 shares. State Street Corp owns 117,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TKR in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 980,826 shares to 981,336 valued at $83.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) stake by 39,525 shares and now owns 66,302 shares. Nutanix Inc was raised too.