Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Atrion (ATRI) Stake; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Shorts Raised By 10.84%

Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) had an increase of 10.84% in short interest. TTMI’s SI was 11.74 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.84% from 10.59M shares previously. With 1.25M avg volume, 9 days are for Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s short sellers to cover TTMI’s short positions. The SI to Ttm Technologies Inc’s float is 12.12%. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 569,991 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 32.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Atrion Corp (ATRI) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 1,200 shares as Atrion Corp (ATRI)’s stock rose 13.24%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 2,400 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 1,200 last quarter. Atrion Corp now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $11.89 during the last trading session, reaching $802.99. About 20,432 shares traded or 93.80% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 7.49 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.