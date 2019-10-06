Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING (CURR) Shorts Down By 3.38%

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 3,100 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 331,989 shares with $46.36M value, up from 328,889 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:CURR) had a decrease of 3.38% in short interest. CURR’s SI was 177,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.38% from 183,500 shares previously. With 223,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:CURR)’s short sellers to cover CURR’s short positions. It closed at $3.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.29% above currents $130.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 472,533 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 49,470 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Bank Na has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citizens & Northern Corp has invested 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Assocs holds 1.53% or 151,025 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 208,841 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,854 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent And Incorporated reported 5,107 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Com reported 5,221 shares. Rmb Limited Com stated it has 15,365 shares. Olstein Mngmt LP accumulated 43,600 shares. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 16,461 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 5,900 shares to 11,100 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) stake by 3,900 shares and now owns 10,300 shares. Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) was reduced too.

Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical and bioscience company, develops advanced oral thin films for the delivery of nutraceutical, over-the-counter , and prescription products for human and veterinary markets. The company has market cap of $145.95 million. It offers macustrip vitamin complex, ID life sleep melatonin, electrolyte, E6 berry caffeine, and hang-over relief products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing aspirin, loratadine, tadalifil, sildenafil, loperamide, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, and folic acid products.

