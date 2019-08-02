Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lowered Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Stake as Share Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Cut Holding by $43.35 Million as Shares Declined

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 817,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.79M, down from 6.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 16.54 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 15,200 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 44,078 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp: One For The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp Announces Leadership Change Nasdaq:MGRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 17, 2017.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 47,200 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 182,358 shares stake. United Automobile Association holds 3,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 9,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 18,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 656,954 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd holds 10,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 162,476 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Communication has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 27,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin stated it has 34,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton, a New York-based fund reported 41,100 shares. 8,700 were accumulated by Weik Capital Mngmt. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 94,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.02% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability holds 133,376 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,695 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2.16 million were accumulated by Investors. First Dallas Securities has 29,868 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co has 2.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 49,645 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.19% or 25,177 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability reported 11,561 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.17% or 3.64 million shares. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,360 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,084 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 1.62M shares to 32.85 million shares, valued at $854.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 126,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.