Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lowered Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holding as Share Value Rose; Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) as Market Value Declined

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.45M market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 59,734 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 68,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 320,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 389,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 2,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company reported 68,962 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 98 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 222,008 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 4.21 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 2.19 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 7,358 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 5,716 shares. Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 348,323 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 80,800 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 4,196 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust stated it has 211,907 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 52,281 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 67,509 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40,400 shares to 281,900 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 52.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.