Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lifted U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Stake; Greenlight Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 465.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 51,464 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 762,728 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 4,527 shares. Jacobs Asset Llc has invested 4.83% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Advisors Limited Liability owns 138,784 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 53,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,864 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited Company holds 2.64% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 76,219 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 911,003 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.02% or 74,378 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 48,796 shares. Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp holds 18,808 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 505,347 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Com reported 216 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A bought $52,585 worth of stock or 500 shares.