Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lifted Oneok New (OKE) Holding; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 161 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 153 reduced and sold stock positions in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 682.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 61,400 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 1.77%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 70,400 shares with $4.92M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.00B valuation. The stock increased 4.55% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 2.75M shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3

The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.22. About 450,660 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.54 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 19.26 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Sib Llc holds 14.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for 134,044 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 199,605 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.08% invested in the company for 524,939 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 2.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 14,400 shares to 2,000 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Urban Edge Pptys stake by 63,600 shares and now owns 50,500 shares. Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was reduced too.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK on the move following Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 13. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Cap has invested 0.49% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 1,776 are owned by Hilton Mngmt Ltd. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 48,143 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,677 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 23,634 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 45.89 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 552,777 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salient Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 3.72% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 4,232 shares. 113,767 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 4.58M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.