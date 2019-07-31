Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Its Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $18.36 Million; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Capital One Financial (COF) Position by $2.34 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, up from 295,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 928,820 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $93.01. About 3.55M shares traded or 68.78% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited, Washington-based fund reported 44,176 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 72,434 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 197,922 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 162,560 shares. State Street reported 0.08% stake. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.11% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 80,320 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has 365,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,744 shares. 3,057 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.06% or 352,679 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,512 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,913 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paccar Inc (PCAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toyota Announces 3rd Prius Recall to Address Inverter Failures – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 7,528 shares valued at $506,485 was made by Davila Marco A. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 13,662 shares valued at $911,781 was sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E. 10,228 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $671,666 were sold by Quinn T. Kyle. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 93,200 shares to 93,500 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,059 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management invested in 280,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adage Cap Partners Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Country Club Trust Na holds 0.78% or 81,174 shares in its portfolio. 3,698 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company accumulated 40,842 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 299,724 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 6,932 shares. Weybosset Rech Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.03% or 42,158 shares. Paloma Co owns 29,298 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,159 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 4,475 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares to 496,799 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Capital One Announces Data Security Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Capital One Financial Corp. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.