Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake by $997,600 as Share Value Declined; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lifted Its Saia (SAIA) Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 81,727 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 795,440 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33,286 shares to 4,151 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,137 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 19,800 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 73,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,600 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2.67 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 1.08% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 24,386 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 459,954 shares. California-based First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors stated it has 1.11% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 46,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 57,825 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs invested in 35,291 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested in 8,632 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0.03% or 105,190 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 375,573 shares stake.