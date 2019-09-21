Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position by $2.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Position in Femsa (FMX) as Stock Price Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.53M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 376,833 shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 125,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.22 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 9.73M shares traded or 40.58% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.12B for 19.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

