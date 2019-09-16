Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Freeport (FCX) Holding by $3.75 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined While Capital Impact Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.33 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 385.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 341,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 429,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 88,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 19.14M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 74,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 40,566 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, down from 114,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 7.46% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 9.45M shares traded or 101.02% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Frontier Inv Communication owns 19,153 shares. U S Global Investors stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 106,086 shares. Capital Rech Investors reported 169.95 million shares. Masters Cap Management Llc invested in 1.13% or 2.00M shares. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 300 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 1,164 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 57,750 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cornerstone reported 1,617 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 552,148 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 118,730 shares stake.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 14,300 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,465 shares to 99,019 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 116,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,612 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 207,118 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 21,405 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 522 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.1% or 201,000 shares. Etrade Mgmt has 29,128 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 9,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 67,845 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 136 shares. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.55% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 260,558 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 15,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,400 are held by Nomura Asset Ltd.

