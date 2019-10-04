Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Cummins (CMI) Position by $513,000 as Valuation Declined; Bristol John W & Company Lowered Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $10.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 239,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.18 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 6.39M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 97,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72M, up from 94,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $157.11. About 334,171 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 42,900 shares to 85,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.