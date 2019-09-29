Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased By $3.94 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Can-fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored Adr (israel (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shorts Up By 7.81%

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 50.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 74,400 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 221,900 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 147,500 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors

Can-fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored Adr (israel (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) had an increase of 7.81% in short interest. CANF's SI was 207,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.81% from 192,100 shares previously. With 237,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Can-fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored Adr (israel (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)'s short sellers to cover CANF's short positions. It closed at $2.11 lastly. It is down 83.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.87% the S&P500.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company has market cap of $7.88 million. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction.

More notable recent Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can-Fite Enters into Strategic Agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to Develop Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals and Assays – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Can-Fite to Present at H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2019 – Business Wire" published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Can-Fite Presents New Data on the Treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer with Namodenoson at the ILCA Conference – Business Wire" on September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) stake by 89,500 shares to 37,000 valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) stake by 9,200 shares and now owns 25,800 shares. Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) was reduced too.