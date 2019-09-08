Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $2.67 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $1.52 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 91,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 205,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 294,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 585,159 shares traded or 45.23% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alexco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.87 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15,700 shares to 151,300 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0% or 6,020 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 88,362 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 60,350 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 0.12% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 64,275 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 15,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 52,584 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 16,100 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 351,795 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sei invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 800,079 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 66,133 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999. 18,555 shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC., worth $243,998 on Monday, June 17. The insider Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996. WOLGIN STEVEN B also bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, August 16. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co reported 2.63% stake. The Washington-based Cwh Management has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Fincl Svcs invested in 2.97% or 17,984 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 2,061 shares. Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Co invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 19,432 were reported by Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 44,883 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mgmt Corp has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,235 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 158,054 shares. White Pine Invest Com reported 55,464 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa holds 3.43M shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btim reported 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,955 shares to 48,053 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S & P Index Spider (SPY) by 1,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).