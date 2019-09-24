Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding by $1.31 Million; Valuation Declined; Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $14.28 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 107,736 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, down from 128,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 292,075 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 69,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 105,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.41. About 888,455 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 116,900 shares to 233,800 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Releases 2018 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Hightower Ltd Llc has 62,307 shares. Aew Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 376,538 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 63,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Westpac Corp has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 124,607 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 92,554 shares. 55,591 are held by Automobile Association. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 64 shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,259 shares. Sei Invests holds 102,376 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 238,400 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.1% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed holds 341,043 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 3,273 shares. 8,343 are owned by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Co. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,819 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs invested in 65,930 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr invested in 1,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 23,938 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,853 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 572,188 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 14,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 11,331 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 50,825 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Mgmt Inc reported 1.72% stake. Cambridge Tru reported 2.51% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.