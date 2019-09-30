Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position as Stock Price Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Lifted Position by $585,000 as Share Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 126,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 75,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 280,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.27 million, down from 356,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 2.30 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 633,443 shares. 31,695 are held by Ballentine Partners Lc. Wesbanco Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 409,471 shares. Illinois-based Old Republic International has invested 0.95% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Checchi Advisers Ltd Co owns 13,930 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,032 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 517,256 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 5.00M shares. Century Companies invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 51,599 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 238,568 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8,555 shares. Pggm Investments reported 1.08 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,400 shares. Guardian Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 6,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,305 are owned by Acg Wealth. Moreover, Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc has 0.82% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 0.13% stake. Dodge Cox reported 5,205 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.3% or 4.40M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 132,380 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 3,667 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Lc accumulated 34,554 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc reported 1.95M shares stake. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 41,445 shares. Horizon Invs accumulated 39,648 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,443 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 124,300 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $27.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.