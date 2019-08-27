Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Boosted Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Holding by $472,000; Wms Partners Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 74.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 110,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 63,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 94,800 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc owns 44,929 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 96,548 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 6,321 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 15,497 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 2.37M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 41,845 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,671 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Congress Asset Management Com Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 132,178 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 18,800 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,100 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by Mencini Frank C. Bena Pamela A also bought $6,109 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 was bought by MOTLEY DAVID L.

