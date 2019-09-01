Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 86.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 122,200 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 19,700 shares with $410,000 value, down from 141,900 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $9.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 521,058 shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau has $166 highest and $14500 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is -8.97% below currents $169.53 stock price. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $166 target. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. See Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bernstein

20/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $166 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 146.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $145.0000 153.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $145.0000 140.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $152 Maintain

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.80 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” published on August 06, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tableau Software, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 17,519 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cadian Capital Lp holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.03 million shares. Korea Investment accumulated 21,700 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kensico Cap Mgmt Corp holds 1.95 million shares or 4.89% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited holds 18,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 0.12% or 6,540 shares. Blackrock reported 5.00 million shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,199 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated holds 0% or 271 shares. Amer Century Inc stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.09% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freedom Mobile Comes to Cranbrook, Giving Residents Access to Its Fast LTE Network and Canada’s Most Affordable Unlimited Data Plans – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Caisse and Fengate-backed eStruxture to buy Shaw data centre – PE Hub” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends NYSE:SJR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.16 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 489,700 shares to 964,600 valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 68,700 shares and now owns 510,577 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.