Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $433,600 as Share Price Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 3.12M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $345.74. About 240,089 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Integrates Retirement Income and Insurance Planning Tools to Enable Holistic and Personalized Goals-Based Advice – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiserv Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.82 million for 68.60 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax, FICO team up to sell consumer data to banks – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Makes Ground Station Generally Available, Baidu’s (Nasdaq: $BIDU) AI-Powered Smart Speaker Top of Chinese Market and FICO (NYSE: $FICO) Announces FICO World 2019 Conference Focussing on AI – InvestorIdeas.com” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Experian, FICO and Finicity Launch New UltraFICOâ„¢ Credit Score – PR Newswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FICO Announces Earnings of $1.10 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

