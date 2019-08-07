Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Its Bio Techne (TECH) Stake by $613,800; Shares Rose; Beach Investment Counsel Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $190.44. About 183,323 shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 66.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 9,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 28,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 1.83 million shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 6,225 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,618 shares. Hudock Group Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1,109 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 98,098 shares. 122,234 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 16,800 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh has 2.16% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 323,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 6,619 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Van Eck Assoc accumulated 591 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lincoln Capital Ltd has 0.19% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,500 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 300 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 690 shares to 1,060 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 570,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 90,400 shares to 366,933 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Lc has invested 0.32% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.07% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 73,262 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Llc owns 78,579 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 918,844 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 119 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 9 shares. Amer Management holds 104,895 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 1,374 shares. Principal Financial Gru owns 167,883 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 321,328 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 480 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 11,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested in 23,839 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 48,636 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

