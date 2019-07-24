Vipshop Holdings LTD (VIPS) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Lifted Position; United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $449,476 as Share Price Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 3.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 3.50M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) by 1,800 shares to 32,900 shares, valued at $549.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,650 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 230,680 shares. 4,340 are held by Patten Grp. Bailard holds 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 58,916 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Naples Glob Advisors Lc holds 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 30,507 shares. Moreover, Ghp Investment has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Keybank Association Oh has 489,185 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management LP stated it has 45,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. North Amer Mngmt invested 2.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 6,533 shares. Ipswich owns 9,856 shares. Btim accumulated 829,768 shares or 0.84% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 922,219 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc accumulated 13,499 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 31.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN.