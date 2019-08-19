Vipshop Holdings LTD (VIPS) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Its Position by $19.90 Million; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Upped Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $702,765

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,725 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.5. About 1.00M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) by 328.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 2.49 million shares as the company's stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.07 million, up from 758,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 6.53 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.35% or 55,067 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 203,923 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Monetary Mngmt Gru has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,050 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 19,600 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 116,280 shares. Lau Associates Ltd holds 15,649 shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,435 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 4.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Co reported 525 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cleararc owns 13,990 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Adirondack Trust reported 2,919 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 9,166 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mu Invests Communications Limited reported 29,000 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 70,537 shares to 361,529 shares, valued at $24.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,877 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).