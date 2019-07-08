Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Reaches $8.43 After 8.00% Down Move; Advent Capital Management Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 1.03M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades ActivelyThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $5.61B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $7.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VIPS worth $448.56 million less.

Advent Capital Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 133.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 3,596 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Advent Capital Management holds 6,296 shares with $743,000 value, up from 2,700 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 6.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,386 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 382,977 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Factory Mutual has 3.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 240,587 shares or 7.37% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Ltd has 4.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability stated it has 80,044 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Century Inc accumulated 2.09% or 17.46M shares. Captrust Fincl owns 290,342 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. 228,501 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce &. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,075 are held by Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited. Everett Harris & Ca holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.62 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,998 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson.

Advent Capital Management decreased Tesla Inc (Prn) stake by 326,000 shares to 17.83M valued at $18.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inphi Corp (Prn) stake by 13.72M shares and now owns 34.39M shares. Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $79.81M for 17.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VIPS in report on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of VIPS in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

