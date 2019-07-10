Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Reaches $7.91 After 7.00% Down Move; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Sentiment Is 0.85

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 3.76M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity FundThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.28B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $7.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VIPS worth $369.74M less.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 45 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 53 reduced and sold equity positions in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 82.74 million shares, down from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Abraxas Petroleum Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 34 Increased: 36 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AXAS’s profit will be $13.47M for 3.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $176.96 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AXAS) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AXAS) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $1.051. About 87,604 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M

Mangrove Partners holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for 9.65 million shares. Portolan Capital Management Llc owns 7.63 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old West Investment Management Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.41 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 18 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,980 activity.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell Testimony – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 16.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $80.13M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 5. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. CLSA maintained the shares of VIPS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating.