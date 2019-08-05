Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Reaches $6.54 After 6.00% Down Move; Suvretta Capital Management Has Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3556.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 1.24M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 1.28M shares with $54.35M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $206.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 13.34M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 4.22M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3BThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.43B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $6.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VIPS worth $265.50M less.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vipshop: Investors Are Missing The Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vipshop Stock Can’t Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $81.19 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $5.9 lowest target. $7.36’s average target is 12.54% above currents $6.54 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Macquarie Research. CLSA maintained the shares of VIPS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Management Limited owns 6,000 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 35,250 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 355,190 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 58,487 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc holds 2.29M shares. 2,170 are held by Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 825 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd invested in 51,629 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 47,338 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prns Lc. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa invested in 0.21% or 7,977 shares.