Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Cummins (CMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 396 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 275 sold and reduced their equity positions in Cummins Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 123.87 million shares, down from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cummins Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 269 New Position: 127.

Analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. VIPS’s profit would be $79.81 million giving it 16.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 756,999 shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 642,429 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity.

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 518,344 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.12% invested in the company for 1,835 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,444 shares.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.04 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Sell” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, February 21.