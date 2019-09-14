Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Value Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased by $749,392 Its Holding; As Smith A O Com (AOS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Cut Its Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 93,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 220,426 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 314,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 4.96 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (AOS) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 29,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 244,899 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55M, down from 274,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Smith A O Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 2.22 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) by 132,698 shares to 136,711 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 17,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.80M for 18.62 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Did Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) 12% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36,098 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $49.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Neenah Paper Inc Com (NYSE:NP).