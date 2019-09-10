Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Value Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Position by $10.97 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Upped by Nbt Bank N A

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 769,908 shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.42 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Franklin Street Inc Nc has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,150 shares. Todd Asset holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 273,088 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 40,881 shares. Nippon Life Insurance Company holds 1.06 million shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Blair William Communications Il has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 26,290 were accumulated by Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability. Covington Mngmt stated it has 309,843 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.18 million shares. Notis reported 16,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6.00 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blackrock holds 311.72M shares. Jnba Fin has 5,136 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kanawha Ltd Liability accumulated 165,694 shares or 1.37% of the stock.