Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake Lifted by Indus Capital Partners Llc; Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $5.17 Million; Share Value Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 3.18M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 110,592 shares traded or 43.33% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Cal Muni Bond (EVM) by 81,958 shares to 204,663 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0.04% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 361,466 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 124,718 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 14,880 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Robinson Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 480,908 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 225,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Comm Incorporated stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Hl Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 1,540 shares. Staley Cap Advisers owns 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 181,234 are held by Invesco Limited. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,669 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 107,999 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.