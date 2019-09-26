Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Shares Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding; Doheny Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,193 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 8,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08 million, down from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 2.30 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares to 123,300 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett And invested in 0.05% or 679 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Rech And Mngmt reported 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.22% stake. Bath Savings Trust holds 2.38% or 85,792 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,759 are held by Valmark Advisers. Accuvest Glob Advsr, a California-based fund reported 7,005 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 95,669 shares. Moreover, Harvey Cap Mgmt has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,400 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 13,453 shares stake. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust Communications has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

