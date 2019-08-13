Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Shareholder Axa Has Raised Its Stake by $1.53 Million; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lifted Open Text (OTEX) Stake

Axa increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 93.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 191,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 395,325 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 204,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 4.51 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41M, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 322,320 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

