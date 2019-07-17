Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position Held by Keywise Capital Management Ltd; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding Increased by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 951,521 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 731,335 shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS) by 1.75M shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 2.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,500 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).