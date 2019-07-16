Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position Has Upped by Keywise Capital Management Ltd; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Price Rose While Guardian Capital LP Cut Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 6.70 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,201 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 110,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.03 million shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Vipshop Trending Higher Within Channel – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vipshop Holdings – From Growth To Value! (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vipshop -7.5% as revenue growth disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 63,543 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $143.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 17,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 2,546 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp accumulated 16,171 shares. 123 were reported by Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company. Cibc Corporation reported 23,935 shares. Blackrock stated it has 14.57 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arga Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Int has invested 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 34,580 shares. Btim invested in 0.06% or 42,495 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,853 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 22,876 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 4,439 shares. Btc Mgmt has 0.58% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clearbridge Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 28,938 shares. Td Asset holds 418,616 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.79 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.9% to $0.50; 2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Jersey American Water Announces New Legal and Government Affairs Leads – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.