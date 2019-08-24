Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Raised Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Beech Hill Advisors Decreased by $4.57 Million Its Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 8.10M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.