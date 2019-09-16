Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08M, down from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 3.27M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 18.78M shares traded or 77.94% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B has 34,964 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 0.08% or 297,637 shares. 2.92 million are held by Mackenzie. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 268,577 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 66 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 161,920 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York accumulated 5,507 shares. Keating Investment Counselors has invested 2.83% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bright Rock Mgmt Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 242,000 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 12,896 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 14,130 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,579 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 93,373 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 5,240 shares to 9,901 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.