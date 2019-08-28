Vipshop Hldgs LTD (Call) (VIPS) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 514,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 3.01M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (VIPS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 4.32 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 59,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 133 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 57,006 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.51M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 110,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 23,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 66,914 shares. 3,363 are owned by Psagot Investment House. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0% or 158,876 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 44,493 shares. Dorsey Wright stated it has 1,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 486,818 shares stake. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 93,307 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,600 shares stake.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares to 187,135 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

