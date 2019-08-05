Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 32 14.34 N/A 2.00 16.15 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.75 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 demonstrates Viper Energy Partners LP and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Laredo Petroleum Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Viper Energy Partners LP. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viper Energy Partners LP and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta means Viper Energy Partners LP’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Viper Energy Partners LP’s upside potential is 37.97% at a $41.75 consensus target price. Competitively Laredo Petroleum Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 77.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Laredo Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Viper Energy Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend while Laredo Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 11 of the 12 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.