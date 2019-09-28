Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 29 2.80 61.45M 2.00 16.15 Isramco Inc. 121 0.00 N/A 6.23 19.30

Demonstrates Viper Energy Partners LP and Isramco Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Isramco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Viper Energy Partners LP is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 209,512,444.60% 23.3% 8.6% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners LP’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP. Its rival Isramco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Isramco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Viper Energy Partners LP and Isramco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 9 3.00 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 45.09% and an $40.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP was more bullish than Isramco Inc.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.