Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.99 N/A 2.00 16.15 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viper Energy Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viper Energy Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners LP is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. From a competition point of view, Baytex Energy Corp. has a 2.53 beta which is 153.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Baytex Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Viper Energy Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Viper Energy Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 38.44% and an $41.38 consensus price target. Competitively Baytex Energy Corp. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 98.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Baytex Energy Corp. seems more appealing than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viper Energy Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 49.7% respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Baytex Energy Corp. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance while Baytex Energy Corp. has -13.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Baytex Energy Corp.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.