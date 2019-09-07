Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream GP LP (:)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.93 N/A 2.00 16.15 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Viper Energy Partners LP and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viper Energy Partners LP and Antero Midstream GP LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Viper Energy Partners LP and Antero Midstream GP LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Antero Midstream GP LP 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy Partners LP has an average price target of $41.75, and a 41.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viper Energy Partners LP and Antero Midstream GP LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 80.14%. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.05% of Antero Midstream GP LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Antero Midstream GP LP.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.