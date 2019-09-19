Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Both Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.07 N/A 2.00 16.15 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 258 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Viper Energy Partners LP. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viper Energy Partners LP and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Viper Energy Partners LP is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Viper Energy Partners LP and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 7 3.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Viper Energy Partners LP’s average target price is $42.43, while its potential upside is 41.15%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70.25 average target price and a -3.46% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viper Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viper Energy Partners LP and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 87.9% respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 8 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.