Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Valuation Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Novare Capital Management Raised by $595,200 Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 723,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 863,485 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 157,437 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 7,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 49,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 8.34 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Management has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Salley And Assocs stated it has 1.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.82% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,161 shares. 3,481 are held by Burt Wealth. Butensky & Cohen Security, Florida-based fund reported 22,129 shares. 21,594 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Benin invested in 6,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Loudon Inv Management has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). S R Schill And Associate stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,840 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regent Mgmt Lc holds 0.56% or 20,881 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc has 3,370 shares. Garland Cap Management invested 3.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,405 shares to 7,178 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,661 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $154.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $12.16M for 87.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Viper Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,000.00% EPS growth.