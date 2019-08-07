Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) to pay $0.47 on Aug 21, 2019; Shorts at PROSEGUR CASH SPAIN (PGUUF) Lowered By 17.57%

PROSEGUR CASH SPAIN (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) had a decrease of 17.57% in short interest. PGUUF’s SI was 2.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.57% from 2.77M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 585 days are for PROSEGUR CASH SPAIN (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)’s short sellers to cover PGUUF’s short positions. It closed at $2.02 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is expected to pay $0.47 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:VNOM) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Viper Energy Partners LP's current price of $29.82 translates into 1.58% yield. Viper Energy Partners LP's dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 339,074 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500.

Prosegur Cash, S.A. provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management services that include counting, processing, fitness determination, custody, and ATM replenishment, as well as preparation and delivery of notes and coins.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire" published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Significant Drop Down Transaction – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VNOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The stock of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. Raymond James maintained Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 42.97 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.