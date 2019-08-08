Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) to pay $0.47 on Aug 21, 2019; James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group has $39 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is -20.30% below currents $48.09 stock price. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by Compass Point. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Ltd. – Common Shares Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 40.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $39 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is expected to pay $0.47 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:VNOM) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Viper Energy Partners LP’s current price of $28.59 translates into 1.64% yield. Viper Energy Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 573,780 shares traded or 57.59% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Low Oil Price – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners’ (VNOM) CEO Travis Stice on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 46.03% above currents $28.59 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of VNOM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 41.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 65,679 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group