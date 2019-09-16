Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Value Rose While Rr Advisors Cut by $2.49 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Position by $429,711 as Shares Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 9,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $35.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.49. About 2.74 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 264,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 347,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 924,391 shares traded or 191.14% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.02 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 161,072 shares to 419,404 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 23,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.78% or 24,279 shares. Towercrest Management has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cordasco Fin Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76 shares. Guardian Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 594 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 4.52% stake. Hillman has 15.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset Management accumulated 5,716 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated holds 1.5% or 879,699 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Transamerica Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 105,558 were reported by Agf Invests. Valinor Ltd Partnership holds 47,833 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc accumulated 2,195 shares.

