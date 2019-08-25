Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake Held by Northeast Investment Management; Bb & T (BBT) Holding Held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 207.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 17,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 353,297 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation (BBT) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 44,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 59,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.88 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Llc has 33,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 2.47M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 554,999 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 0.19% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 422,971 shares. Blue Chip Prtn holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,763 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 591,135 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 49,465 shares. Haverford Financial Ser reported 129,837 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 9,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Palladium Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 140,058 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Parkside Natl Bank has 649 shares. 19,317 are owned by Wetherby Asset. Schroder Invest Gp owns 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.50 million shares. Alphamark Ltd invested in 4,713 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,966 shares to 62,772 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,805 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).