Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake Held by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc; Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Hillenbrand (HI) by $1.95 Million as Shares Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 47,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 112,267 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 159,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 424,445 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 492,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 436,993 shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares to 558,118 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 7,057 shares to 65,167 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 13,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,136 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).