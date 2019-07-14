Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shares Declined While Scholtz & Company Has Upped Its Stake; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $452,302 as Market Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 300,140 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. 26,963 shares valued at $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M. Shares for $418,992 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. 21,337 shares valued at $2.21 million were sold by XIE BING on Friday, January 25. Barker Ellen had sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203 on Thursday, January 31. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Slides on Positive Q2 Forecast – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Growth Runway Will Continue Investor Cash Windfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 28,282 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 20,990 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Lc invested in 1.48% or 49,954 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 180,716 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,506 shares. 9,800 are owned by Clean Yield Gru. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.67% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wright Ser has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Virtu Financial Limited Liability owns 56,664 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.71M shares. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 1,808 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 18,192 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 12,088 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares to 48,596 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Stock Has Fangs – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback (FANG) Q4 Earnings Miss as Crude Prices Fall – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks Pumping Out Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: The Race Is On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 04, 2019.