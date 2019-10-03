Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Increased Stake by $2.10 Million; Hologic (HOLX) Holding Maintained by Trillium Asset Management Llc

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 99,763 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 93,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 1.35M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79M, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 220,890 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13,300 shares to 232,574 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,052 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,574 shares to 146,017 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 81,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,540 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI).